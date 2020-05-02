|
John Arthur McMahon, Jr.
St. Clair Shores - John Arthur McMahon, Jr., age 92, of Howell, MI and long time Grosse Pointe resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1928 in Detroit, the son of Nora Grace and John Arthur McMahon, Sr. John is survived by his wife, Ann, and his daughters, Cathy Hadden (Timothy) and Beth McMahon (Sam). He leaves behind his devoted grandsons Justin Hadden, Nicholas Loiacano and Spencer Loiacano. Also surviving is his sister Lois Watson and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Harry McMahon and Jean Hall, and first wife Rose McMahon. A proud lifelong Spartan, John held bachelor and master degrees from Michigan State University. He retired from the Grosse Pointe Public School System after a long and successful career as a teacher and elementary school principal. John was an avid tennis player, a world traveler and enjoyed many visits to Lake Michigan with his family. In memory of John, his family encourages friends to make a donation to the Neighborhood Club in Grosse Pointe.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020