John B. Grimes
Grimes, John B., age 68, died August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita. Loving father of John (Becca) Grimes. Dear brother of Bruce, Jim (Maryan), and Barbara. Uncle of Leslie (Phil) Phelan, and the late Jimmy (Courtney) Grimes. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Monday from 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com