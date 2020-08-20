1/1
John B. Grimes
John B. Grimes

Grimes, John B., age 68, died August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita. Loving father of John (Becca) Grimes. Dear brother of Bruce, Jim (Maryan), and Barbara. Uncle of Leslie (Phil) Phelan, and the late Jimmy (Courtney) Grimes. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Monday from 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
23
Service
07:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
24
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
