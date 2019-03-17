Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bertram Brown


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Bertram Brown Obituary
John Bertram Brown

- - Age 80, died March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Lee Brown. Dear father of Timothy Brown, Kathleen (Shannon) Earles, Paula (David) Cavataio, and Alana (Douglas) Booher. Loving grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Dennis (Elizabeth), Thomas (Elizabeth), the late Harold, the late Cheryl, and the late Patricia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now