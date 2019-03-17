|
John Bertram Brown
- - Age 80, died March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Lee Brown. Dear father of Timothy Brown, Kathleen (Shannon) Earles, Paula (David) Cavataio, and Alana (Douglas) Booher. Loving grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Dennis (Elizabeth), Thomas (Elizabeth), the late Harold, the late Cheryl, and the late Patricia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019