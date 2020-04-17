Resources
John Bradford (Brad) Hubert of Beverly Hills, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 83 after a brief battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Brad is survived by his wife Pat of 61 years, of Beverly Hills; their children Linda Denecke of Cincinnati, OH, Jennie (Vince) Notarantonio of Royal Oak, MI, Dan (Heather) Hubert of Dexter, MI, and 7 grandchildren.

Please leave a message of comfort for Brad's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guest book at

www.borekjennings.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
