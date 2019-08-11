|
|
John Byron Holmes
Punta Gorda, FL - 1944 - 2019
On July 31, 2019, John B. Holmes, loving husband, father of two daughters and grandfather of two granddaughters, passed away at age 75.
John was born on January 27, 1944 in Marietta, Ohio to John and Mary Holmes. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Central Michigan University. He was also a graduate of Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana. John worked with General Motors Corporation for the majority of his career and had a passion for cars. However, his real passion was boating. He was happiest on the water. He circumnavigated all of the Great Lakes at least once, as well as the "Great Loop". Some of his greatest adventures were found along the waters of the east coast between Punta Gorda, Florida and Michigan as he and Penny, his wife "snowbirded" back and forth to visit his family and friends in Michigan some 18 times. He also loved the Alaskan Iditarod and supported a team with his presence, organizational skills and good humor for decades. He always stepped in to help with all the organizations with which he was involved and lifted the spirits of everyone he encountered with his quick wit. He has now turned the helm over to his family to continue the voyage he started 75 years ago and will continue as the captain of Penny's heart and soul.
John was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Penny, his two daughters, Pam Krebs (Tracy Winkelman) and Beth Guthrie (John Guthrie), his two granddaughters, Lindsey (Dawid) and Madelyn, his two brothers, David (Monica) and Steve (Bonnie), and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to carry on John's tradition of giving by supporting the Moffitt Cancer Center or the .
Donations to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation can be sent by check to: MBC-FOUND, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or online at Moffitt.org/Donate.Please note that the donation is in memory of John Holmes in support of Pancreatic Cancer.
Donations to the can be sent online to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019