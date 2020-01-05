Resources
John C. Parker Obituary
John C. Parker

Beverly Hills - John C. Parker, age 87, passed away on December 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, MI.

Survived by wife Lorraine of 59 years, daughter Madelyn Parker and son Terence Parker. John was a professionally-trained singer, piano player, and a band leader. He earned a BA from Colorado College and a Law Degree from Detroit College of Law. He practiced law in Detroit and Lansing and was a corporate lobbyist for more than 25 years. Later, he opened a printing franchise in Ferndale, MI, where he was a multi-term Club President of the Ferndale Rotary Club. In retirement, John worked at H&R Block, helping community members with taxes and estate settlements.

He was a long-time coach for the Beverly Hills youth baseball and football leagues and sang in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church choir.

The family extends deep and sincere gratitude to Heartland Hospice, Southfield, MI for their loving care and exceptional support.

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church (OLQM) - 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, MI - Saturday, January 11, 2020. 9:30 AM Visitation; 10:00 AM Mass; Luncheon at OLQM after the Mass. Memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Foundation https://www.rotary.org/en/donate.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
