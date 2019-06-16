|
|
John Charles Miko
Marshall - John Charles Miko, age 95, of Marshall passed away June 9, 2019 at MediLodge of Marshall.
John was born on October 7, 1923 in Johnstown, PA to George and Margaret (Tacik) Miko. He graduated from Detroit Public Schools with the class of 1941.
John married Genevieve Jaworski in Detroit in 1947.
John entered into the United States Army in 1940. He fought during the second world war and proudly served our country until his honorable discharge in 1947. John retired from the military as a Master Sargent having earned the Bronze Star.
After his military career, John went into business with his brother opening the Miko Brother's Supermarket. After 30 years, the business was sold and John retired. A short time later John and his sons, Mark and Kevin opened up their own bar and grill; Tavern on the Market in Eastern Market Detroit. He helped run the business for 12 years before the family sold in 1995. John then took on the role of caretaker for his ailing wife.
John enjoyed playing poker. He loved traveling, especially cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, or anywhere warm and sunny. John was a dedicated family man and will be missed by many.
John is survived by his sons, Mark (Deborah) Miko of Redford Twp, Chris (Susan) Miko of Dollar Bay, and Kevin (Jeane) Miko of Marshall; grandchildren, Benjamin Miko, Jordan (Tania) Miko, Brittany Miko, Allyson Miko, Carly Miko; and great granddaughter, Scarlett Miko. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Miko; wife, Genevieve Miko; and brother, George Miko.
Cremation has been conducted and a memorial service in John's honor will take place at a later time.
Please leave the family a personal message and sign the online guest book at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019