John Clifford Hoye
Grosse Pointe Farms - John Clifford Hoye, age 79, of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away at Beaumont Hospital on July 2, 2020.
Born on February 18,1941 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Florence and Clifford Hoye.
John, better known as "Butch", graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1959, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Detroit Mercy in 1964, and his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1966.
Butch not only excelled in academics, he was also a standout athlete. He was a four-time Varsity letterman in both baseball and football at Grosse Pointe High School and while on a full athletic scholarship at the University of Detroit Mercy, he set the school record with a 3 home run game on April 17,1963.
After college, he embarked on his career as a life-long educator and administrator. Beginning as a physical education teacher, he later moved into the role of Assistant Principal, before fulfilling his goal as a Principal in the early 1970's. He enjoyed over a dedade as a Principal in the Detroit Public School System and then moved to the West Bloomfield District, where he relished the latter half of his career as Principal before retiring from Orchard Lake Middle School.
Among his many accomplishments, two of his proudest were being on the leadership team of the Critical Health Problems Education program, which dealt with students against narcotics in the Detroit Public School System in 1971, and being one of the pioneers in Michigan to mainstream children with disabilities, such as autism, into regular classrooms. In 1995, while he was at Doherty Elementary School, John developed programs serving students with autism. He was awarded the Dove Award for leadership in inclusive education from The Arc of Oakland County. The program recognized his contributions to improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities.
Butch is survived by his wife and love of his life, JoAnne, with whom he shared 55 wonderful years. He was a family man and loved every moment with his children, Sean Hoye (and wife Deb Garzon), Beth Handwork (and husband Pete Handwork), and Kyle Hoye (and wife Gail Hoye) and as much, if not more, his grandchildren; Maya Hoye, Nick Garzon, Caden Handwork, Phoebe Handwork, Whitney Handwork, Lyla Hoye and Gage Hoye. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Shuker.
Butch was a simple man. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for his integrity and character in everything he did. Some of his favorite memories were spending time with his dear wife JoAnne on their fall trips up to the Homestead, and their winter trips with their close family friends down in Naples, Florida.
Whether he was running marathons, taking care of his yard, walking his dog, Sparky, coaching youth sports or simply hanging out with his family and friends, Butch did it all with so much love in his heart and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make donations in memorial of John Hoye to The Arc (donate.thearc.org
) or Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org
).