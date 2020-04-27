Services
John "Jack" Collis


1926 - 2020
John "Jack" Collis Obituary
John 'Jack' Collis

Canton - Age 93, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maryanne Collis. Loving father of Colette (David) Gonska, Jack (Beth) Collis, Jr., Jerry Collis, Suzie Collis, and Chris (Noelle) Collis. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Ian, Ethan, Christian, and Devon. Dear brother of Dick (the late Mary). Treasured uncle of Chip (Teresa) Collis, Jr., and Lisa Herbold. Family planning a memorial service for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the or The Nature Conservatory. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
