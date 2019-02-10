|
|
John Colombo, MD.
Grosse Pointe - John Colombo, MD of Grosse Pointe, passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 85. He peacefully passed surrounded by his wife, Helen Colombo and his daughter, Gina Rimanelli.
A memorial service will be held in his honor, Saturday February 16, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at 12:00.
Dr. Colombo was born April 6, 1933 in Detroit, son of Lizzie (Matta) and Charles Colombo. After graduating high school he moved to Ottawa to persue a degree in medicine. He graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1961 as an Ophthalmologist. In 1964 he settled in Grosse Pointe and started his own private practice, East Detroit Ophthalmology. He retired in at the age of 83 in 2016. While in medicine he held the title of Chief of Staff at Holy Cross Hospital.
During his life, Dr. Colombo was an avid boater and motorcycle rider. He was active in the Grosse Pointe Power Squadron and was a full certificate past commander in 1984.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years and their daughter, Gina Rimanelli, her husband Anthony and their 3 children, Gianna, Rocco, and Sienna.
Dr. Colombo lived a full life and while he will be missed by many he will be remembered for his charismatic smile, positive attitude and his compassion.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019