Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
John Cox


1935 - 2019
John Cox Obituary
John Cox

Troy - John Bartels Cox, age 84, of Troy, MI, died November 5, 2019.

Born in Detroit April 28, 1935, John was the son of James and Mary Lu Cox. Married to the late Carol Smith Cox in 1968, they would have celebrated 51 years on November 23. Carol died October 23, 2019. Survived by his two children, Ted (Domonica) Cox and Deb (Isaac) Giron; his grandchildren Theo and Emma Cox, Eryce Wilcoxson, and Micah Giron; his nieces Kathy (Jim) Reeves and Sally (Greg) Gilreath, and nephews Bill (Maggie) McGillicuddy and Mike (Traci) McGillicuddy.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Wm. Sullivan & Son funeral home, 705 W 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E of Woodward), Royal Oak, MI. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
