John Craft
Berkley - John Paul Craft, age 73, of Berkley, passed away September 12, 2019 at his summer home in Canada. Beloved husband of Christine (née Simonson). Loving father of Jason (Danielle) and Bethany (Marcus) Klinger. Dear grandfather of Edith and Elliot. Dear brother of Jim (Peggy) Craft, and Tom (Anna) Craft. Predeceased by his parents, Marion and Thomas Craft, and his sister, Irene (Leon) Wylie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 4 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Additional visitation Thursday, 10 a.m., until the time of funeral service, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors for full obituary.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019