John D. Borseth, 83, of Harbor Springs, died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital on February 17, 2020, after being treated for lung cancer.
John was born in Ironwood, MI in the Upper Peninsula on July 23, 1936. He would later move to Bergland, MI where he spent several years of his childhood, before relocating to Detroit, and graduating from Mumford High School in 1954.
He was a true people-person, who loved to laugh, joke and tell stories. John was caring, genuine, and committed to his family. It was this persona that allowed him to enjoy an incredible life both personally and professionally.
John had a relentless drive to succeed, that without a college degree, carried him to the heights of an illustrious career in the automotive industry spanning nearly 40 years. He had numerous professional stops along the way, beginning as a draftsman at Chevrolet Gear & Axle, and later holding the position of Vice President of Sales for The Cross Company / Giddings & Lewis, Lamb Machine-Tool Group, and ultimately Newcor, Inc. The close knit fraternity, that was the machine-tool industry during this time, allowed him the opportunity to make many friends & acquaintances that lasted his lifetime.
After spending most of his working life in Troy, John moved to Harbor Springs upon his retirement, where he enjoyed the summertime. The winter months were spent mostly in Florida, and recently in California.
John's late wife Barbara passed away in 2001, and subsequent life partner Patricia Lay, passed suddenly in 2019. He will be greatly missed, and is survived by daughter Jennifer Gurzell & husband Paul, son Kurt Borseth, grandchildren Kyle & Brett Gurzell, and Alexandra, Andrea, & Scott Borseth. John is also survived by his sister Greta Dyke, husband Michael, & sister-brother in-laws Janice & Gene Keessen.
A memorial service will be held for John in the spring at 11 a.m. on May 30, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020