John D. Kelly
- - passed away on October 22, 2019 suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 58. The inspiration behind the establishment of Rose Hill Center in Holly, MI, John was a very gentle soul who was always helping other people feel welcomed and supported. But more than anything, he loved his family, especially his sisters, nieces and nephews. Loving son of Dan and Rosemary (née: Rizzo) Kelly. Beloved brother of Mary Jo Martin (Bruce), Patty McNeill (Tom) and Theresa Inzitari (Shawn). Cherished uncle of Kevin Martin, Andy Martin, Casey Seal, Erin Backman, Annie McNeill, Peter Inzitari, Ben Inzitari, Tim Inzitari and Ryan Inzitari. Also survived by four great nieces and one great nephew. John's family will receive friends Friday, October 25, from 3-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St. at Woodland, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Family prefers memorial tributes to Rose Hill Center, 5130 Rose Hill Blvd., Holly, MI 48442.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019