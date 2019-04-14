|
John D. "Jack" Stinson
White Lake - John D. "Jack" of White Lake, passed away April 9, 2019 at age 83. Beloved husband of Luanne. Loving father of Scott Stinson and the late Linda Stinson-Alcini. Proud grandfather of Mackenzie Stinson, Morgan Hewitt, Frank Alcini and Aaron Kapeluch. Preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Stinson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME, 1233 Union Lake Road in White Lake. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian, 5171 Commerce Road in West Bloomfield with visitation at church from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions suggested to ASPCA, the Michigan Humane Society or the American Association for Cancer Research AACR. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019