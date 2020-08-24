1/1
John Daniel "Mac" MacDougall
John Daniel "Mac" MacDougall

Farmington - 87, entered eternal life on August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of nearly 49 years to Linda; devoted father of Nancy (Brian) Evans, Daniel (Angel) and Timothy (Anne); and loving grandfather of Jacob and Justin Evans, and Iris, Viktoria and John MacDougall. Also survived by his treasured dogs, Spencer, Sadie and Lily. Preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Margaret MacDougall, SSJ, and granddogs, Miller, Uma, Lou, Bud and Casey. Visitation Friday, Aug. 28, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, Aug. 29, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
