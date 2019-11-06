Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Rochester - Keller, John David, age 79 of Rochester, passed away November 5, 2019. Loving husband of Linda Keller for 56 years, dear father of Laura (Todd) Bewak and Karen (John) Kleino, cherished grandfather of Kate, Brooke, Melanie and Bridgette, brother of Charles (Elizabeth) Keller. John was the owner of Hamlin's Fine Food of Grosse Pointe Farms. Funeral Service, Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Friday 2-8 pm. Memorials in John's name may be made to the or Michigan Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -