John David Slocum
- - December 23, 2019, Age 93. Loving Husband of Mary for 59 years. Beloved Father of Susan Blair (Jack) and David Slocum. Caring Grandpa of Elizabeth, John and Kate. Dear Papa of Scarlett and Eva. Preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Alma Slocum and brothers Bill and Bob Slocum. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Retired Trust Officer from Comerica Bank. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Monday 10 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to St. James Episcopal Church, Michigan Humane Society and Birmingham Men's Club.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019