A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
John Dean Klein

John Dean Klein

- - John Dean Klein of Orchard Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2020. John was one of five children (Don, predeceased, Bob, David and Sharon) born to Otto and Edna Klein in Sedalia, Missouri on October 23, 1933. John attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school, the University of Detroit High School and College, ultimately obtaining an MBA in Finance. John was predeceased by his wife Maureen (Hogan) Klein, they had 5 children (Linda, Chris, Mary Melissa, David and Donald). Funeral services will be held privately. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020
