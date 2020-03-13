|
John "Jack" Durant
Dearborn - John "Jack" Durant, formerly of Philadelphia, died Sunday March 8, 2020. Jack was born in Darby, Pennsylvania on July 24,1936.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa (nee Oertel), and siblings Irene "Dolly" Russo, Elizabeth "Betty" Lutz and Charles E. Durant of Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his children, Carol (John) Alexander, Patricia (Antonio) Helton, Linda Durant and Richard (Paula) Durant, and grandchildren Bryan, Grace and Jenna Alexander, Kathryn and Mark Helton and Stephanie Durant. Jack graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys in 1954. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, he then earned a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Drexel Institute of Technology in 1963. Jack and Theresa lived in Coatesville, PA while he worked for Lukens Steel and then moved to Swarthmore, PA while working for Sun Ship. In 1982, Jack and Theresa moved to Dearborn, MI where he joined Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline (American Natural Resources) as manager of the materials testing group, until his retirement in 1996. Jack enjoyed studying American and military history and was an avid map collector. Jack and Theresa enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with their grandchildren. He will be missed by many. Visitation Fri Mar 13 from 5-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Redford. Funeral Service Sat Mar 14 at NOON (Visitation at 10am) also at the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020