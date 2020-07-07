John E. Brosky



Sterling Heights - John E. Brosky, age 91 of Sterling Heights passed away July 4, 2020. John was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Detroit. He loved to golf and enjoyed many winters in Gulf Coast, Florida. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Dear father of Donna (Dale) Valliere, Nancy Johnston and Paul (Katie). Loving grandfather of six grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his sister Marianne. Private services will be held. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.









