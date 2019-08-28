|
John E. Colclough
- - Colclough, John E. August 25, 2019 Age 72. Beloved husband of Pat of 51 years. Loving father of David Colclough, Lori(James) Chabot and Lisa Marie Ciolli. Grandfather of James David Ciolli II, Amanda Ciolli, Jacquelyn Chabot, Nathan Chabot, and Claire Colclough. Dear brother of Beverly (Robert) Hott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a agent for State Farm Insurance for 43 years. He had a passion for the outdoors, was an avid reader loved spending time with his family and spending time at the family cabin in Rose City. He was a member of the Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club and the Michigan Snowmobile Association. Visitation 3-8 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248 348 1800.
Funeral service 10 am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Dr. Michael Meyer officiating. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019