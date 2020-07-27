Or Copy this URL to Share

Chesterfield - John E. Gregor, Chesterfield, MI. John, age 89, passed away on July 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris (deceased) for 61 years. Loving father of Paul (Ann) Gregor, Mary (Paul) Lafata, and Joan Gregor (deceased). Grandfather of Jennifer (Christopher) Brey, David (Anna Krzak) Gregor, Amanda (Neil) Kocan, Paul Lafata, and Marissa Lafata. Great grandfather of Jackson Brey, Dominik Gregor, Halinka Gregor, and Katelyn Brey. Served two years in the Army as a Pharmacy Technician. Enjoyed civilian careers as both a Pharmacist and a high school science teacher. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.









