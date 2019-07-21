|
John E. Hatcher
Venice - John E. Hatcher, age 87 of Venice, FL passed away at his home July 4, 2019. He was born May 21, 1932, the son of John and Maddie (Graves) Hatcher in Detroit, MI. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Gloria Hall, in Detroit, MI on August 20, 1955.
John had a life well-lived. He enjoyed many interests including his family, athletics, and travel. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army in the Fourth Infantry Division. He returned from service to attend and graduate from Wayne State University. He taught middle school physical education for several years until embarking on a business career. He worked successfully in and owned companies in several different industries including service stations, manufacturing, and real estate. He participated in sports his entire life. He was a nationally ranked racquetball player for many years and continued his daily tennis until a few years ago. He enjoyed traveling. Family road trips were three-week endeavors that showed his children all four corners of the United States and often involved visits with family and friends along the way. He and Gloria also traveled to Europe often, where they established many friendships.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria in 2002, his parents, his sister Virginia Martensen, and his brother James Hatcher. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Hatcher and brother Robert Hatcher; adoring children Julie (Matt) Larson, Paul (Jennifer) Hatcher, Martha (Greg) Boyce and his grandchildren Lauren Boyce (28), Katie Larson (28), Gregory Boyce (27), Galen Hatcher (22), and Alaina Hatcher (14).
He enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and tutoring grade school children in reading and writing.
John was the type of person that never met a stranger, beat to his own drum, was full of mischief, loved to laugh, had lifelong friends and enjoyed a good gin martini. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to your local Salvation Army.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019