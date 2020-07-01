John E. Jacobs
Huntington Woods - John E. Jacobs, 73, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on July 1, 2020. John was the beloved husband of 49 years of Gilda Jacobs; cherished father of Jessica (Joshua) Steinhart, and the late Rachel H. Jacobs; father-in-law of Todd Waldman; loving Papa of Jacob Waldman, Lyle and Ruby Steinhart; devoted son of the late Morton and the late Gilberta Jacobs; son-in-law of the late Hyman and the late Lillian Zalenko; dear brother of Elizabeth Jacobs and Charles Jacobs; brother-in-law of Karen and Robert Wildau; also survived by loving nieces, a nephew, and a world of friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com