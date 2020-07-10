John E. Sawtell, Jr.



Royal Oak - John E Sawtell, Jr. was born in Royal Oak, Michigan on October 10, 1973. Growing up in Royal Oak, he graduated from Kimball High School in 1992. A lifelong Notre Dame fan, John loved all sports and coached Flag Football in Hazel Park for several years. One of his favorite memories was being allowed to walk on Notre Dames field for a photo op. John worked at Comcast as a technician. On September 1, 2015, he married the love of his life, Tina Buchanan- Sawtell, in Las Vegas. John and Tina had a passion for cruising, travel and concerts. John loved music particularly Country and had the opportunity to present Toby Keith with his guitar prior to his concert at DTE. On June 21, 2019, John was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. The 'Fighting Irishman' chose to fight it and Tina became his cheerleader and caretaker. John lost his battle and died peacefully on July 8, 2020. He spoke of angels being in the room.



John leaves behind his devoted wife, Tina Buchanan-Sawtell, Hazel Park; children, Paige and Zack Sawtell; parents, Jack and Kathy Sawtell, Lexington, MI; brother, Ed (Sarah) Sawtell, Center Conway, NH; sister, Jennifer (Tony) Rohr, Green Cove Springs, FL; in-laws, George and Debbie Buchanan, Warren and Christine Buchanan, Hazel Park; sister-in-law, Marci (Julio) Ramirez, Smyrna, GA; step brothers-in-law, Jeff and Larry Sansone; aunts, Mary, Susi, Didi, LuAnn, Linda and Debby; loving nieces, Cassidy, Britnay and Anna; loving nephews, Nick and Anthony; cousins and friends who were important in his life and who supported him in his battle including his canine protector, Levi. He was predeceased by grandparents James and Theresa Kavanagh and Jack and Louise Sawtell; uncles, Jim, Joseph and Larry and aunt, Monika.



Due to COVID19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









