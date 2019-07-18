Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Northville - Trainor John E. "Jack" of Northville. Age 77 passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 1, 2019. Jack was the beloved husband for 53 years of Nancy(Nowak) Tainor. Loving father of Christopher Trainor and Daniel (Claudia Berg) Trainor. Cherished "Papa" to Jack, Jeffrey, Lauren, Alexis and Ryan Trainor. Special brother-in-law of Kathy and Ed Hart, brother-in-law of Barbara Cooper and treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Jack was preceded in death by parents Cy and Dolores Trainor, in-laws Frank and Helen Nowak and daughter-in-law Shelley(Foley) Trainor. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi from 3-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (133 Orchard Dr. Northville) with visitation 10 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
