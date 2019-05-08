|
|
John E. Wolf
The Villages - John E. Wolf, 83, a decade long resident of The Villages, FL and previously a 55 year resident of Warren, MI died early Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital, Florida. John was born on November 11, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Alma and Wilfred Wolf. John was a devoted husband to wife Carol (Graham) Wolf for 43 years and father of 4 children 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. John was a devout Christian serving as a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Warren for 54 years and a member of Amazing Grace in the Villages for the past decade. He was active in the area of church leadership and a well-respected Christian to his congregations. John enjoyed golf, traveling, camping and spending as much time as possible with his family. John took pride in his 43 years at General Motors as a valued die specialist, engineer and mentor to many. John is survived by his brother Willie, children, Bob (Gay), Bill (Caryn), Barbara (Phil) Friedel and Beverly (Naveen) Wolf-Narayan; grandchildren, Brandon, Amy, Bridgette, Adam, Chelsea, Emily, Matthew, Taylor, Joshua, Zachary and McKenna; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Nora, Jacob and Wren; and brother-in-law Arnie Essig; and nieces and nephews, Paul, Michael, Kitty, Jackie, Gary, Ken and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents Alma and Wilfred and by his wife Carol. John Wolf will lie in state Thursday, May 9, 10:00am at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in The Villages, until the time of his service 11 a.m. A memorial Service will be held at 11:00am at Peace Lutheran Church in Warren, on May 18. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial gift be made out to Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, The Villages Florida or Peace Lutheran Church, Warren, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019