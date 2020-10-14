Or Copy this URL to Share

Shelby Township - John E. Wuerth, Jr., age 86 of Shelby Township and formerly of Eastpointe passed away on October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen Ann. Loving father of Diane (Vince) Kliebert, John (Vickie), Michael (Lori) and Timmy. Dear grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Marilyn (Greg) Riley and Barbara Habelt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.









