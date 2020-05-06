|
|
Reverend John Edgar Biersdorf, ThD
Founder of Ecumenical Theological Seminary, Detroit
Reverend John Edgar Biersdorf, ThD, passed on April 21, 2020, at Autumn Woods Health Care Facility, in Warren, Michigan. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruth Biersdorf née Ford; three sons, Mark (Marie), Stephen (Kim Ripley) and Daniel (Cheryl Lenoble); four grandchildren, Samantha, Christopher, Rachel and Emily; nephews Jim (Nita) and Bill (Su-Lyn); former classmates, lifelong friends, former students and many more whose lives he enriched. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Gale Biersdorf née Tidland, and brother William Biersdorf.
John was born May 2, 1930 in Portland, Oregon. At the age of five he moved with his family to Opportunity, Washington, where he graduated in 1948 from Central Valley H.S., as class valedictorian and Washington State debating champion. After completing his Political Science studies at Washington State University, in 1952, he enlisted in the Officers Training program for the U.S. Marine Corps and was 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War from 1952-54. He went on to earn a Master of Divinity degree from Pacific School of Religion, Berkeley, CA; prior to ordination he was a student minister at the Orinda Community Church, and after ordination in 1958, he pastored the Fairfax (CA) United Church of Christ. In 1968 he earned a Doctor of Theology degree from Union Theological Seminary, in New York City, and was Dean of Students. After earning his ThD, John became Director of the Department of Ministry for the National Council of Churches, where he conducted the nationwide Insearch Project, which produced a report and a book: Creating an Intentional Ministry. He wrote four other books, including Hunger for Experience: Vital Religious Communities in America, Healing of Purpose: God's Call to Discipleship, How Prayer Shapes Ministry, and Infinite Reach: Spirituality in a Scientific World.
In 1973 John became Director of the Institute for Advanced Pastoral Studies (IAPS), in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. IAPS later merged with the Ecumenical Theological Center to become the Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, Michigan. After serving as Founder, President and Dean, he retired from ETS in 1997.
Donations in his memory may be sent to the John Biersdorf Memorial Scholarship Fund at ETS or the Congregational Church of Birmingham UCC, Bloomfield Hills, MI. Plans for a virtual memorial service are underway, with an in-person memorial service at a later date.
