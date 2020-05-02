|
John Edward Nienhaus
Farmington Hills - John Edward Nienhaus of Farmington Hills passed away April 22, 2020 at age 91. He was born July 31, 1928 in Akron, Ohio the son of Thomas and Ruth (Lane) Nienhaus. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Colette; loving father of Michael, Thomas (Peggy), Paul (Cindi), John (Denette) and Rob (Sheryl); proud grandfather of Daniel (Missy), Caitlin (Pete), Nicholas, Halle and Brendan; great grandfather of Oliver; caring brother of Richard (the late Marion) the late Ruth (the late Jack), and the late Marilyn (the late Howie). John had a very strong faith and was grateful for all his blessings. He was a graduate of the University of Detroit and spent a lifetime working in the commercial vehicle sales and leasing field. He loved spending time with family and friends watching sports (avid U of M fan), golf, reading, and homemade ice cream. He was truly loved and will be missed
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020