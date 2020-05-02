Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nienhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Nienhaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Nienhaus Obituary
John Edward Nienhaus

Farmington Hills - John Edward Nienhaus of Farmington Hills passed away April 22, 2020 at age 91. He was born July 31, 1928 in Akron, Ohio the son of Thomas and Ruth (Lane) Nienhaus. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Colette; loving father of Michael, Thomas (Peggy), Paul (Cindi), John (Denette) and Rob (Sheryl); proud grandfather of Daniel (Missy), Caitlin (Pete), Nicholas, Halle and Brendan; great grandfather of Oliver; caring brother of Richard (the late Marion) the late Ruth (the late Jack), and the late Marilyn (the late Howie). John had a very strong faith and was grateful for all his blessings. He was a graduate of the University of Detroit and spent a lifetime working in the commercial vehicle sales and leasing field. He loved spending time with family and friends watching sports (avid U of M fan), golf, reading, and homemade ice cream. He was truly loved and will be missed



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -