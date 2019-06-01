|
John Erwin Ambrose
Goodyear, AZ - John Erwin Ambrose, age 77, long-time resident of Howell, MI died March 14, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born December 23, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Erwin and Dorothy Ambrose. John served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969 in the topographic Mapping Corps. John was a community planning consultant for over 47 years, representing both public and private organizations. He was a mentor to many young planners just starting their careers. He enjoyed traveling the country in his fifth wheel, Detroit sports, cars, airplanes, and most of all, spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife, Bette; daughter, Leanne Totin and her husband, Greg; three grandchildren, Emma, Lindsey, and Carley; brother-in-law, John Sierota; and nieces and nephews, Sue Newberry, Nancy Grady (Brian) and their children, Bradshaw and Brooke, Janice Newberry, Sarah Lang (Aaron) and their children Audrey and Andrew, and Adam Sierota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Dorothy Ambrose; sister, Karen Sierota; and sister-in-laws, Anne Joines, and Kay Newberry and her husband Ken.
A private service in Arizona was held March 22, 2019. A memorial service will also be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Brighton, 300 E Grand River Avenue, Brighton, MI 48116. The family suggests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the or the . Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChurch.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 1, 2019