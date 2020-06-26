John F. Iras- - John passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife and soulmate, Lynda on June 22. Loving husband of Lynda for 26 years. Beloved father of Jennifer (Gary), Jason (Joann), Jonathon (Carolyn), Paul, Donna (Jeff), and Amy (Eric). Caring grandfather Holden, Hudson, Mackenzie, John-Roy, Paige (Drew), Ryan, Lindsey, Natalie, Alex, Katie, Alyssa, Olivia, Molly, JP, and Owen. Cherished great-grandfather of Waylon, Mila, and Madison. Dear brother of Mary. Devoted uncle of Joe (Jessica), Jeff (Pam), Jamie (Laurie), and Anne (Paul). Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N Adams Rd, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the John and Lynda Iras Scholarship through Big Family of Michigan, 23500 Pare, St. Clair Shores 48080 or Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mount Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207.View obituary and sign tribute wall at