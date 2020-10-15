Or Copy this URL to Share

John Fenton Pliska



Atlanta, GA - John Fenton Pliska, 91, long-time resident of Dearborn, MI and retired employee of Detroit Public Schools. A gentle and generous soul. Died May 3rd, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel and Hildegarde Theresa, his sisters Mary Margaret (Shipley), Frances Ann (Castle), his brother, Thomas Edwin, 1 niece and 1 nephew. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Louise (Radzilowski), 4 nephews, 3 nieces, and many godchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store