John Fenton Pliska
John Fenton Pliska

Atlanta, GA - John Fenton Pliska, 91, long-time resident of Dearborn, MI and retired employee of Detroit Public Schools. A gentle and generous soul. Died May 3rd, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel and Hildegarde Theresa, his sisters Mary Margaret (Shipley), Frances Ann (Castle), his brother, Thomas Edwin, 1 niece and 1 nephew. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Louise (Radzilowski), 4 nephews, 3 nieces, and many godchildren.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
