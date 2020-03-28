|
John Fisher
Croswell - John Fisher, age 72, of Croswell, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a member of IBEW Local 58. John is survived by his wife Carole; 3 children, Vincent (Roberta)Fisher, David (Cathy) Fisher, and Tracy (Nathaniel) Harrison; 6 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Vincent (Susan) Fisher, and Jim (Jenna) Fisher, and 1 sister, Sandy (Mark) Sylvester. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020