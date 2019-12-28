|
|
John Forrest Hughes
John Forrest Hughes (87) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born in Detroit on July 24, 1932. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Suzanne Helen (Kull) Hughes, his children and their spouses, John C. and Andrea Hughes, Carolyn and Robert Richards, Robert and Jennifer Hughes, Sarah and Robert Ek, Paula and Peter Peltier; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jack was well loved; he will be greatly missed. We know he rests in the hands of God and is at peace. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Royal Oak First United Methodist, 320 West Seventh St., Royal Oak. Family will greet friends one hour before and following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Youth Choirs of Royal Oak First United Methodist. To read more about Jack's life or to leave your own memory, visit www.kinsey-garrett.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019