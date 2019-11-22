Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for John Germain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Germain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Germain Obituary
John Germain

Clarkston - John Germain, age 95, from Clarkston, MI passed away November 13, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Angeline Germain; loving father of Cheryl Sussman, Jodi (Randy) Germain Tolliver, and John (Beth) Germain; devoted grandfather of Rachel Ann Sussman, David Benjamin Sussman, Michael Aaron (Stephanie) Sussman, Payton Jordan Germain, Louie Benjamin Germain, and Jacqueline Randell Tolliver; and proud great-grandfather of Leonardo Anthony Sussman and Emma Rose Sussman. John's life will be celebrated by family and friends next summer, 2020 - his memory will live on always. Donations can be made to The (). Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -