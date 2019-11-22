|
John Germain
Clarkston - John Germain, age 95, from Clarkston, MI passed away November 13, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Angeline Germain; loving father of Cheryl Sussman, Jodi (Randy) Germain Tolliver, and John (Beth) Germain; devoted grandfather of Rachel Ann Sussman, David Benjamin Sussman, Michael Aaron (Stephanie) Sussman, Payton Jordan Germain, Louie Benjamin Germain, and Jacqueline Randell Tolliver; and proud great-grandfather of Leonardo Anthony Sussman and Emma Rose Sussman. John's life will be celebrated by family and friends next summer, 2020 - his memory will live on always. Donations can be made to The (). Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
