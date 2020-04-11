|
Rev. John H. Albrecht
- - Age 92, passed away on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 33 years of Christa Tews-Albrecht, loving father of Dr. Catherine Albrecht (Michael Romary), Dr. Jeffrey Albrecht, Susan Albrecht, David Albrecht (Cheryl) and Lyn Albrecht (deceased); and loving grandfather of Emily, Katrina, Julia, Esther, Henry, Rebecca, and Julian; brother of Sally Engel (with her children and families); and brother-in-law of Gerhard (Melitta), Eduard (Sabine), and Franz (Amelie) Tews, godson Dr. Sebastian von Berg (Melanie) and their children, and nephews and families in Germany.
Born in Detroit in 1928, Rev. Albrecht was an Alumnus of Cranbrook School (MI) and the Mercersburg Academy (PA), and earned his B.A. at Amherst College, (Mass.).
During the Korean War he was an U.S. Air Force Lieutenant serving as a Squadron Commander. Then, with the help of the G.I. Bill, he earned a Master's Degree at the Virginia Theological Seminary in 1959 and was awarded the one-year Marquis Fellowship at Christ Church Cranbrook. He was then a deacon. In 1960 he served as Assistant Chaplain at Cranbrook School. He was ordained a priest in 1961 and returned to Christ Church Cranbrook as an Assistant Minister. Later he was Rector at the following churches: St. Katherine's Church, Williamston, MI; St. John's Church, Royal Oak, MI; and St. Mary's-in-the-Hills, Lake Orion, MI.
Following his "retirement" he was Chaplain/Estate Planner at Christian Memorial Cultural Center, Rochester, MI, and Interim Priest at the following churches: Trinity Church, St. Clair Shores, MI; St. Columba, Detroit; Christ Church, Detroit; and St. David's Church, Southfield, MI Fr. John continued to help at St. David's in conducting services when needed. He also performed special weddings and funerals for friends and in other communities. In his final retirement, Fr. John and Christa came back home to Christ Church Cranbrook as parishioners. Like the old barrack ballad: "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away, " Father John used to say: "Old ministers never retire, they just serve where required."
During his ministry, he was appointed a Fellow in the College of Preachers in Washington, D.C.; gave the opening prayer in the U.S. House of Representatives; was appointed by then Gov. William Milliken to serve as president of the Michigan State Board for Marriage Counselors; served as president of the Cranbrook School Alumni Council; and preached the "Shortest Sermon in the World" (Love).
He had a delightful sense of humor and was dearly loved by his family, friends, and many parishioners of his former churches. His charming and loving way and innate kindness made it a joy to be around him, and inspired his adoring wife to write many poems about him. Parishioners would bring their friends to church so they could share in the special joy of Fr. John's sermons.
He gave his children a beautiful childhood, exposing them to foreign cultures through traveling, and gave them an excellent education so they would do well in this turbulent world and could live a life of public service.
He enjoyed life with his beautiful and loving wife, Christa, his children, grandchildren, his and Christa's family and many friends. Christa and John loved their church work, travels, and playing tennis (up to John's 80's). They were members in the Troy Racquet Club, the Detroit Athletic Club, and the Nomads and Nextour Travel Clubs.
John greatly enjoyed serving on the Alumni Association Board at Cranbrook/Kingswood Schools, as the Cranbrook Schools Community was always like a second home to him.
We will forever remember John Albrecht, lovingly and with gratitude.
A Memorial Service celebrating Rev. Albrecht's life will be held in the future at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304-3400.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Church Cranbrook.
