John H. Busch
Port Huron - John Henry Busch, 80, of Port Huron, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born April 8, 1939 in Detroit to the late John and Henrietta Busch.
John graduated from Warren High School in 1958. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy. John was employed and later became co-owner of the family business H.L. Claeys & Company. He retired in 2016 after 54 years of service.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (the late Donald F.) Rinke; nephews, Thomas (Jennifer) and Timothy Rinke; nieces, Julia (Patrick) Grelak and Jeannine Rinke; and four great nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue, Marysville, MI 48040 with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020