Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
625 111th Ave N.
Naples, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Hastings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John H. Hastings Obituary
John H. Hastings

- - Loving father of Katherine Azar, Sandra (Kevin Frampton) Azar, Julie (Steve Bennett), Chris (Sue Rosasco), Mary Pattison, Patrick (Aura Deschamps) Hastings, and Karen (Ron DeRocher) Hastings. Beloved grandfather of 12. Also survived by Rhoda.

Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N., Naples, FL, Saturday 12 PM. Memorials appreciated to , 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033.

Obituary & Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.