|
|
John H. Hastings
- - Loving father of Katherine Azar, Sandra (Kevin Frampton) Azar, Julie (Steve Bennett), Chris (Sue Rosasco), Mary Pattison, Patrick (Aura Deschamps) Hastings, and Karen (Ron DeRocher) Hastings. Beloved grandfather of 12. Also survived by Rhoda.
Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N., Naples, FL, Saturday 12 PM. Memorials appreciated to , 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033.
Obituary & Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019