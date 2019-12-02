Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
47650 N. Territorial
Plymouth (West of Beck), MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
47650 N. Territorial
Plymouth (West of Beck), MI
View Map
Northville - Age 81, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Loving father of Thomas (Dorota) and the late John Michael. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Katherine and Kristine. John is also survived by loving family. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 7 pm with a 6 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In State Friday 10 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Service at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 47650 N. Territorial, Plymouth (West of Beck). Family suggests memorials to Hospice of Brookdale. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
