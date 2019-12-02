|
John Hand
Northville - Age 81, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Loving father of Thomas (Dorota) and the late John Michael. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Katherine and Kristine. John is also survived by loving family. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 7 pm with a 6 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In State Friday 10 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Service at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 47650 N. Territorial, Plymouth (West of Beck). Family suggests memorials to Hospice of Brookdale. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019