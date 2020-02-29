Resources
John Harrington Lyons


1935 - 2020
John Harrington Lyons Obituary
John Harrington Lyons

Naples, FL - John Harrington "Jack" Lyons, 84, formerly of Troy, MI passed away on February 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born in Amsterdam, NY on March 31, 1935. He graduated from Shrine High School in Royal Oak and was a member of its 1952 State Championship Golf Team. He earned a Business degree from the University of Detroit. Jack spent over 50 years in the insurance industry; 41 of them as the owner and principal agent of the Hammond/Lyons Insurance Agency in Clawson.

Beloved husband of Mary for 55 years, he is survived by sons Michael (Erin) and Kevin (Michelle) and sister Helen Lamb. He was also the proud grandpa of Bridget, Molly, Elizabeth, Spencer and Grant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Avow Hospice (via www.avowcares.org). The family is planning a memorial mass for later this spring.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
