John Holmes
Bloomfield Township - Holmes, John Dempsey age 96 of Bloomfield Twp., died September 7, 2019.
Jack, as he was known, was born May 27,1923 in Boston, MA, son of John and Mary (McNeil) Holmes.Jack was married to Katherine Clark Klintworth for 64 years before her passing in 2013. Dear father of Richard (Julie) and William (Suzanne). Proud grandfather of Eric, Mark, Jeff, Ellen, Laura and Sarah.
Jack was studying at Dartmouth College when the US became involved in WWII. He enthusiastically joined the Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. When the war ended he returned to Dartmouth where he played on the Ice Hockey team. After graduating with the class of 1945 he went to work for the AT&T Corporate offices in New York City where he dated Kay who worked for Fortune Magazine. In 1954 Jack and Kay moved to Birmingham for Jack to join Kay's family business, Phoenix Wire Cloth, where he worked for 65 years. Jack was an avid reader that enjoyed spending time at Higgins Lake with his family .
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be directed to the Higgins Lake Land Conservancy, PO Box 90, Higgins Lake, MI 48627. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019