John Huston Mieras


1933 - 2019
John Huston Mieras Obituary
John Huston Mieras, age 86, of West Bloomfield, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Ruth Ann (Ledbetter) Mieras; his two children: John (Emmi) Mieras, and Ruth Ann (Fred) Richter; his three grandchildren: Rachel (Kevin) Bolz, Rebecca Richter and her fiancé Nick Preweda, and Charles Richter; his step-granddaughter Sylvia (Ron) Lamb; and his step great-granddaughter Grace Lamb.

John was born July 22, 1933, in Detroit, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Merritt and Mary Cleo (Huston) Mieras. He and Ruth Ann Ledbetter were united in marriage on August 7, 1954. Throughout his life, John worked as an engineer at General Motors.

In accordance with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. No further services have been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may consider memorial contributions to a charity of his or her choice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
