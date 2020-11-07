John J. Ahee
Co-owner of Edmund T. Ahee Jeweler's in Grosse Pointe Woods, Passed away November 5, 2020 at the age of 56. He was the beloved husband of Connie Ahee. Loving father of Zachary and Anna. Dearest son of the late Edmund T. and Bettejean Ahee (nee Joseph). Dear brother of Lowell (Gina), Pamela (Chuck Thomas), Peter (Lisa), Gregory (Beth), Christopher (Julie), and the late Edmund T. Jr. (Eoanna). Dearest uncle of Lowell Jr., Erica (Scott Thomas), Jennifer (Matthew Savage), Brielle, Alexis, Charles Thomas (January), Alex Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, Edmund III (Kari), Nicholas (Megan), Stefan, Andre, Adrianna (Max Birnbaum), Anthony (Megan), Alexander (Nicole), Gregory, William, Christopher (Theresa), and Lauren (Mark Aliahmad). Great uncle to 23 great nieces & great nephews. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be not be a public visitation or public funeral. The Ahee family has asked that you join them via live stream. The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be live streamed on the Solanus Casey Center website: www.solanuscenter.org
on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00am. In keeping with the lifelong efforts of John and his parents, Edmund and Bettejean, to feed the hungry and clothe the poor, the Ahee family would appreciate memorial contributions be made in their honor to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207, www.thecapuchins.org