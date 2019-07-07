|
John J. Armstrong
West Bloomfield - John (Jack) Armstrong passed away at age 90 June 25 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 67 years. Loving father of Jack Jr (Terrie) Armstrong, Bob (Korrie) Armstrong, Tom (Mary) Armstrong, and Julie Norton. Loving son of the late Jeremiah and Sophia Armstrong, brother of Marianne Senko, and the late Jeremiah Jr. and the Late Patrick Armstrong.
Jack is survived by 12 devoted grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Jack leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews and cherished friends. He will be missed by all the many lives he touched.
There will be a celebration of his life and memorial luncheon at Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills , where he worked for 18 years after his retirement, July 21at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019