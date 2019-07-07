Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Glen Oaks Golf Course
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Armstrong Obituary
John J. Armstrong

West Bloomfield - John (Jack) Armstrong passed away at age 90 June 25 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 67 years. Loving father of Jack Jr (Terrie) Armstrong, Bob (Korrie) Armstrong, Tom (Mary) Armstrong, and Julie Norton. Loving son of the late Jeremiah and Sophia Armstrong, brother of Marianne Senko, and the late Jeremiah Jr. and the Late Patrick Armstrong.

Jack is survived by 12 devoted grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Jack leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews and cherished friends. He will be missed by all the many lives he touched.

There will be a celebration of his life and memorial luncheon at Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills , where he worked for 18 years after his retirement, July 21at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.