John J. Gehart Sr.
John J. Gehart Sr.

Clinton Township - GEHART, John J. Sr. August 18, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Filomena. Loving father of John Jr. (Maria), Michael (Joy), Janet (Tom), Kotenko. Proud and loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 10. Dearest brother of the late Mary (the late Walter) Shonts, Virginia (the late Clarence) Tylkowski, the late Emil (Ruth) and Tom (Sandy) . Instate Saturday 10am until time of 11am funeral at Bethesda Christian Church, 14000 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights. All services will take place outdoors, and the family would like all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
August 18, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
