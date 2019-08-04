Services
St John Fisher Chapel
3665 E Walton Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Chapel
3665 E. Walton Blvd.
Auburn Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Fisher Chapel
3665 E. Walton Blvd.
Auburn Hills, MI
View Map
John J. "Jack" Keenan


1919 - 2019
John J. "Jack" Keenan Obituary
John "Jack" J. Keenan

Bloomfield Hills - Age 100, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. Keenan for 64 years. Loving father of Trish Guarino (Bill), John Keenan, Jr. (Robin), Bridget McElroy (the late Mike), Peter (Elizabeth), Christopher (Marney), Joseph (Patrick Voight), Andrew (Judy), Anne K. Higgins (Jason Himmelspach), Emily Fettig (Blaise), and the late Timothy. Devoted grandfather to 19 and great-grandfather to nine. Brother of the late Walter and William. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:30am at St. John Fisher Chapel, 3665 E. Walton Blvd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am. Memorial tributes to Lighthouse of Oakland County or St. Anne's Mead of Southfield.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
