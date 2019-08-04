|
|
John "Jack" J. Keenan
Bloomfield Hills - Age 100, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. Keenan for 64 years. Loving father of Trish Guarino (Bill), John Keenan, Jr. (Robin), Bridget McElroy (the late Mike), Peter (Elizabeth), Christopher (Marney), Joseph (Patrick Voight), Andrew (Judy), Anne K. Higgins (Jason Himmelspach), Emily Fettig (Blaise), and the late Timothy. Devoted grandfather to 19 and great-grandfather to nine. Brother of the late Walter and William. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:30am at St. John Fisher Chapel, 3665 E. Walton Blvd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am. Memorial tributes to Lighthouse of Oakland County or St. Anne's Mead of Southfield.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019