John J. Paluk
Affectionately known as "Red Dawg", passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving son of Helen Polanycia. Dear brother of Michael (Laura) Paluk and Anna (Michael) Giammona. Cherished uncle of Jeffrey (Kari) Paluk, Brian (Dana) Paluk, James (Elizabeth) Todd, and Jackie Todd; great-uncle of Emily, Matthew, Sophia, Caroline, Benjamin, Sophie, Rocco, and Anna. He leaves behind many loving family members and friends. John was a long time loved employee at Oakwood Metal Fabricating Group. A future memorial gathering will take place. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020