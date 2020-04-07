Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Fox Run Village - John Rae was born on September 11, 1935 in Battle Creek, MI to Kathryn (McGrail) and Gordon Rae. He was the oldest of five siblings: Mary Martha Rae (deceased); Catherine (Dan) Kunitzer of Battle Creek and St. Pete Beach, Florida; Margaret Ann (Andrew ) Kronk of Livonia, MI; and Michael (Suzanne) Rae of Battle Creek. He graduated as the salutatorian of St. Philip High School in 1953. After high school graduation, he attended and graduated cum laude from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in social science. During his college years, he performed throughout the Midwest and East as a soloist with the John Carroll Glee Club. He graduated from DePaul School of Law in Chicago, IL in 1961 with the degree of Juris Doctor. John married Ann Kinskey in 1961. They have three daughters: Elizabeth Ann Rae of Farmington Hills, MI; Susan (Christopher) Vecchio of Birmingham, MI; and, Mary Lynn Rae of Chicago, IL.; and, 5 granddaughters and 3 grandsons; ten nieces and nephews. John also served in the U. S. Army and the U. S. Army Reserves being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He was a member of The Church of the Holy Family in Novi, MI and the State Bar of Michigan. He was known by his peers as "the lawyer's lawyer." Burial arrangements are pending. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
